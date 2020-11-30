Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,488,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,517,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,607,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $65.69 and a one year high of $70.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

