Cetera Investment Advisers Has $12.88 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $12,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,524,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,289,000 after buying an additional 1,778,287 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,674 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,307,000 after purchasing an additional 733,837 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 313.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 951,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,001,000 after purchasing an additional 721,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,464,000 after purchasing an additional 630,079 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.67. 52,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,966. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.03.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

