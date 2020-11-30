Cetera Investment Advisers Has $13.74 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

IWF traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.73. 25,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,010. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $234.76.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

