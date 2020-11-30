Cetera Investment Advisers Has $13.83 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Cabana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $331.69. 160,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,870,044. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.71 and its 200-day moving average is $301.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $335.20.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

