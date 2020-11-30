Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,532,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 626.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6,221.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 545,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $119,734,000 after buying an additional 536,880 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.69. 76,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,925,287. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.88.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

