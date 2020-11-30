Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.48. 1,118,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,747,898. The company has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.