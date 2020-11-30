Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

IJH stock traded down $2.53 on Monday, reaching $217.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,883. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.99. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $222.02.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

