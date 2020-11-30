Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.9% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $246.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.51 and its 200 day moving average is $211.88. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $248.83.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

