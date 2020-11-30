Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.33 Million Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.15% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,294,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,232,000 after buying an additional 160,393 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 819,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,643,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 458,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 428,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,547,000 after buying an additional 335,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,232,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,970. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $66.34.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.