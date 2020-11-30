Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.70 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,507 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.95. 9,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,822,849. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

