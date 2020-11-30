Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.85 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,052,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,037,000 after acquiring an additional 77,389 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 314,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 544,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 457,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,649,440. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.54.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.