Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walmart were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,161. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.46 and its 200-day moving average is $133.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Walmart from $137.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock worth $235,787,712. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

