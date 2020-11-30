Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.07% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO remained flat at $$51.42 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 6,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,931. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.53.

