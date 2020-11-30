Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.47 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.7% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 461,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,445,000 after acquiring an additional 48,157 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 21,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 15.0% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.59. 297,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,842,478. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $152.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.19. The company has a market cap of $269.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,522 shares of company stock worth $11,362,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

