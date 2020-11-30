Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.51 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,037 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Facebook were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $590,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Facebook by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,179,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,490,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,807,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,362,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,327 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Facebook by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $794,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879,792 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,273,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,620,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,562 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

FB stock traded down $3.69 on Monday, hitting $274.12. The company had a trading volume of 450,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,943,719. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.03. The stock has a market cap of $791.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.20, for a total transaction of $83,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,462.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,604 shares of company stock valued at $95,687,773. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.