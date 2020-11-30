Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGX. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,687,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582,294 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14,060.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,515,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,496 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,398,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 393.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,902,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.03. 63,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,978. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $15.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

