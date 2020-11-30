Cetera Investment Advisers Has $6.70 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 340.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,127 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,150,000 after buying an additional 1,568,442 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,524 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,607,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,331 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,211,000 after acquiring an additional 676,804 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.30. 8,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,860. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%.

