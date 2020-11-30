Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,607,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,353,000 after acquiring an additional 535,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,078,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,758,000 after purchasing an additional 356,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $199.44. 27,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,529. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $200.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.