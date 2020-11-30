Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.10 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,591,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.4% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 168,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 103,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.47. 8,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,987. The business has a 50 day moving average of $169.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $185.43.

