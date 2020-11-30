Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,586,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,983,000 after purchasing an additional 310,076 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,197,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,638,000 after purchasing an additional 36,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 393,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 60,874 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 242,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 68.5% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 233,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,515,000 after purchasing an additional 95,031 shares during the period.

Shares of FLQL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.22. 7,791 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.40 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

