Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,419 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,059 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 0.7% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AT&T were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 80,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 292,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 154,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 42,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in AT&T by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 28,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,172,031. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

