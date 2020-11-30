Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,685 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,206 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,620,000 after purchasing an additional 485,600 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,538,000 after buying an additional 599,150 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,634,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,706,285. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.98. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.