Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $137.30. The stock had a trading volume of 329,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,422. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.68. The company has a market cap of $343.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,068 shares of company stock worth $50,957,752. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

