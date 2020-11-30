Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 1,153 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.03. 20,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,808. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $139.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

