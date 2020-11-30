Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 3,784 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after buying an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,321,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,221 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,619,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,409,000 after purchasing an additional 456,700 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,682,000 after purchasing an additional 600,413 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $2.48 on Monday, reaching $181.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,582,840. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $185.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

