Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 5,306 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.49% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $7,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,779,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,145,000 after purchasing an additional 532,736 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,566,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,240,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,430.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 206,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after purchasing an additional 193,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter.

FPX stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.40. The company had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,557. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.58. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $53.10 and a 52 week high of $113.08.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

