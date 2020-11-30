Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 5,528 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.37% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,003,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,238,000 after buying an additional 325,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,187,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,025,000 after buying an additional 190,525 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 710,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,488,000 after buying an additional 168,159 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,133,000 after buying an additional 145,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,042,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.26. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,910. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.96 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average of $55.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th.

