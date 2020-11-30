Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 67 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 231.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 13.5% in the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 15,705 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in Union Pacific by 23.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,604 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $443,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP traded down $2.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.55. The company had a trading volume of 44,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,820. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $211.14. The company has a market cap of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.36 and its 200-day moving average is $184.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

