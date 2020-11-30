Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,803 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,105. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.59 and a 200 day moving average of $266.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,193 shares of company stock worth $20,881,210. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

