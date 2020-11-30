Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,702 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.98. 294,383 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.47.

