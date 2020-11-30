Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $528.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,584,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $538.99 and a 200 day moving average of $456.27. The stock has a market cap of $328.35 billion, a PE ratio of 98.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.77, for a total transaction of $5,137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock valued at $61,687,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.13.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

