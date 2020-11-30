Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 362 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 36,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 25,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,500,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 172,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,372,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 761,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $244,135,000 after buying an additional 101,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $3.11 on Monday, reaching $335.96. 104,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,806,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $338.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.74. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.75, for a total value of $10,136,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,940,704,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 518,293 shares of company stock valued at $164,577,086. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Mizuho began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.18.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

