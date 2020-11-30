Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 138,992 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,992 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 5.01% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $1,127,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,817,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,091 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,976,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,624,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,449,000 after purchasing an additional 494,417 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,258,000 after purchasing an additional 482,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after purchasing an additional 281,862 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.58. The company had a trading volume of 14,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,347. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $88.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

