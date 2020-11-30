Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of PayPal worth $1,074,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 40.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 12.1% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of PayPal by 44.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.10. The stock had a trading volume of 335,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $216.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Barclays upped their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp cut their target price on PayPal from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.05.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.