Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 50,016 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Netflix worth $975,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.74.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,696 shares of company stock valued at $124,028,118 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $487.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,244,039. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $500.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.70. The firm has a market cap of $217.08 billion, a PE ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

