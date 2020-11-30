Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,980,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,992 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 5.01% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF worth $1,127,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.58. 14,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,347. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $88.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

