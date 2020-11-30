Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 186,494 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,494 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.40% of Altria Group worth $1,003,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 748.3% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,190,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,121 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after buying an additional 2,091,256 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $73,863,000. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 445.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after buying an additional 1,629,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,460,000 after buying an additional 1,612,480 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 174,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686,923. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

