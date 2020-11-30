Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,969,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,494 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Altria Group worth $1,003,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 269.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 78.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

NYSE:MO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.02. 174,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,686,923. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.28. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

