Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.05 Billion Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,161,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,517 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of salesforce.com worth $1,045,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after buying an additional 1,042,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,892,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,808,000 after buying an additional 386,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after buying an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM traded down $8.31 on Monday, hitting $239.32. 638,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,959,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.05 and its 200 day moving average is $218.00. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.17.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,851 shares of company stock worth $125,862,612 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

