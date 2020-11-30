Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.07 Billion Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,453,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,778 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of PayPal worth $1,074,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in PayPal by 100.3% during the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 174,771 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,435,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 29.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 10.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 80,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.10. The stock had a trading volume of 335,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,964,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $216.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $16,731,339. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on PayPal from $250.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.05.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

