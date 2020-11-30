Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $2.97 Billion Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,672 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.4% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Facebook worth $2,974,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

Shares of FB traded down $3.94 on Monday, hitting $273.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,943,719. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.03. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $17,172,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,604 shares of company stock valued at $95,687,773. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

