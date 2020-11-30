Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $956.72 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,358,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 170,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of McDonald’s worth $956,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,326,069,000 after acquiring an additional 169,921 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $996,359,000 after acquiring an additional 80,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after acquiring an additional 90,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,287. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.88.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

