Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $957.40 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,541,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,310 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $957,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,774,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 153,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.56. 433,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,352,229. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 55.13%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

