Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Adobe worth $1,125,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 562.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,324 shares of the software company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 21.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,341 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its holdings in Adobe by 4.7% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,227 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 20.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the software company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded down $2.51 on Monday, hitting $474.52. 71,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,177. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $478.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $450.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total value of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,281 shares of company stock worth $7,952,267. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

