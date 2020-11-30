Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Adobe worth $1,125,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 562.0% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 21.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,341 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,227 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. R. F. Lafferty upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

ADBE traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $474.52. 71,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,116,177. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.68. The company has a market cap of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,281 shares of company stock worth $7,952,267. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.