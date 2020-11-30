Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,358,830 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 170,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of McDonald’s worth $956,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,163 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 61,862 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,578,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered McDonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.88.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.50. The stock had a trading volume of 84,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,287. The firm has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.52. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

