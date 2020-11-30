Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 35,428 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,846,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of American Tower worth $929,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 71.1% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.08. The stock had a trading volume of 52,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,885. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.87 and its 200 day moving average is $248.78.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 763 shares in the company, valued at $194,771.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.44, for a total transaction of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,724 shares in the company, valued at $5,893,990.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

