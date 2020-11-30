Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 214,335 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,322,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 214,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Accenture worth $976,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth $236,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 46,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 480,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $19,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock worth $156,704,064. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,838. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $250.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.09. The firm has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $269.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.43.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

