Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 214,335 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,322,294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 214,335 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Accenture worth $976,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Accenture by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $247.52. 43,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,838. The company has a market capitalization of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $250.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 1,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.59, for a total transaction of $425,899.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,962.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,725,485 shares of company stock valued at $156,704,064. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.43.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

