Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 436,001 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,505,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 436,001 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Chevron worth $972,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.41. The company had a trading volume of 425,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,233,450. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Scotia Howard Weill cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.79.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

